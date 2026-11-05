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FDA Approves Implantica’s GERD Treatment Device Eight Years After European Commercialization
By Michael Barbella,5 days ago
Eight years after earning CE Mark authorization, Implantica AG has secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) for RefluxStop, its implant-based treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). FDA approval follows the agency’s full review of the RefluxStop PMA application, including the long-term clinical evidence supporting the therapy’s...