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Unit Corporation shows drop in earnings per share
By Jerry Bohnen,5 days ago
Tulsa’s Unit Corporation reported a $3 million gain in its third quarter net income from its operations while its overall net income continued to fall. The energy firm total revenues were $26,359,000 compared to $23,550,000 in the third quarter of 2025. However, the company’s overall net income continued falling from nearly $7 million a year ago to $1.2 million at the end of September 2026.