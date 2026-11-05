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Build roofing skills through apprenticeship
4 days ago
Certificate program combines classroom instruction with the practical, on-the-job training required to develop roofing trade skills. While certification and traditional education remain a fundamental part of roofing, young tradespeople can get a leg up with hands-on experience. An apprenticeship provides practical education in a learning environment while also offering the benefit of long-term relationships with teachers and mentors. Young roofers need experience with a wide range of systems, materials and jobsite practices. The Ontario Industrial Roofing Contractors Association (OIRCA) Roofer Apprenticeship program provides the theoretical knowledge and practical training designed to complement the skills apprentices develop while working in the field.