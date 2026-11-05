undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knight Pride Brings Home Multiple Awards, Marching into a Winning Season
By Izzy Bisges,5 days ago
The North marching band entered their season this year with great success despite setbacks and big changes from last year. In their first two competitions of the year, they had already won first place in both their division as well as overall. In the Jaguar Pride Invitational Marching Festival, they won with a total point culmination of 73.050, earning captions such as Outstanding Visual, Outstanding Music and Outstanding Percussion. Additionally, at the Wright City Wildcat Pride Invitational, they earned a 76.550 and an Outstanding Music caption. These early results gave the band a strong start to the season. Even though the marching band was doing great, they had faced setbacks in one of their movements.