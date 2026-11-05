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EndoQuest Brings Two-Handed Robotics to Transoral Gastric Surgery
By Sam Brusco,3 days ago
EndoQuest Robotics announced successful completion of the two robotic transoral gastric reconstruction procedures using its Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) system. Building on the established transoral outlet reduction (TORe) procedure, this fully robotic approach uses two-handed instruments to perform precise, full-thickness suturing. The ELS system is designed to address technical challenges in...