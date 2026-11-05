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Boston Scientific, Blackstone Strike $455M Mini Heart Pump Deal
By Sam Brusco,2 days ago
Boston Scientific began a $455 million collaboration with private investment firm Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) to co-fund development of the Vitalyst temporary percutaneous transvalvular circulatory support system. Vitalyst system is a next-generation, miniature heart pump designed to boost cardiac output and improve blood flow from the heart to the brain...