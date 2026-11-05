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Medtronic Partners With Michael J. Fox Foundation to Improve Understanding of Deep Brain Stimulation
By Michael Barbella,5 days ago
Medtronic plc and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) have announced a new educational initiative to help Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and their caregivers better understand deep brain stimulation (DBS), an established treatment option for managing certain symptoms. An estimated 6 million people worldwide currently...