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Nuwellis Hatches Strategic Commercial Agreement With Atrility Medical
By Michael Barbella,4 days ago
Nuwellis Inc. and Atrility Medical Inc. have entered into a co-promotion and distribution agreement for the latter’s AtriAmp device. “AtriAmp is an excellent strategic fit with Nuwellis’ pediatric and critical care portfolio, serving many of the same hospitals, physicians, and care teams that our commercial organization supports today,” Nuwellis President/CEO Mike McCormick said. “This staged agreement is another step in our strategy to leverage Nuwellis’ commercial infrastructure to build a broader critical care portfolio through technologies that complement our existing business. It provides a capital-efficient way to expand our offerings with an FDA-cleared technology, creates an attractive recurring consumable revenue opportunity, and establishes a pathway to broader U.S. commercialization. We believe this agreement strengthens our value proposition to customers while creating long-term shareholder value. Importantly, it reflects the disciplined approach we intend to take in expanding our portfolio through technologies that complement our commercial capabilities and create value for both our customers and shareholders.”