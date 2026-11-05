undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ivan Toney Newcastle Return Talk Grows After New Mattias Jaissle Claim
By Antonio Losada,3 days ago
Newcastle United’s scoring struggles have inevitably ramped up the speculation over potential forward additions, with Matthias Jaissle’s previous relationship with Ivan Toney bringing back reports of a potential interest in a reunion. Sport Witness, relaying Saudi outlet WinWin, reported that Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Shenaif claims Jaissle wants Newcastle...