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Bay Area Air District Delays Ban on Installing New Gas-Fed Water Heaters Until 2028
2 days ago
Amendments directly address affordability concerns and installation barriers while maintaining public health benefits. The Bay Area Air District Board of Directors voted on November 4 to amend Rule 9-6, delaying the zero-NOx residential water heater requirement by one year and establishing exemptions for low-income property owners and for properties where electrical or space constraints make the transition especially difficult.