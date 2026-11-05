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Oklahoma Regulators Delay Vote on PSO Rate Review and Large-Load Tariff
4 days ago
Chairman Kim David says the draft proposed order would raise residential rates higher than the agreed-to settlement. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) on Tuesday postponed a vote on Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s (PSO) pending rate case after extended discussion and several recesses. The Commission is scheduled to reconvene Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., leaving customers without clarity on what they will pay as household budgets remain stretched.