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A 30-unit Denny’s operator files for bankruptcy
By Joe Guszkowski,5 days ago
A Texas-based Denny’s operator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, marking the latest blow to onetime mega-franchisee EYM Group. In a filing in Northern Texas bankruptcy court on Wednesday, EYM Diner reported less than $50,000 in assets and between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities. Its largest unsecured creditor is listed as the IRS, with a nearly $3.5 million claim for unpaid payroll taxes.