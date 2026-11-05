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Columbia University School of the Arts Miller Theatre 2026-27 Review: Macabéa
By Daniele Sahr,4 days ago
Suzanne Farrin & Sergio Chejfec’s New Opera Stuns at Composer Portrait Premiere. If opera is one of the best ways the arts can present a tragedy, then where better to unpack the modern era’s dehumanization of individuals born into poverty. In Suzanne Farrin’s new opera “Macabéa,” performed as a concert premiere at Columbia University’s Miller Theatre in their Composer Portrait series, we are introduced to the eponymous hero – a young woman born in Rio’s slums, raised by an abusive aunt, taken advantage of by boyfriends, pushed around by women, misled by an arrogant boss, and killed garishly by a speeding Mercedes.