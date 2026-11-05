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Ildebrando d’Arcangelo Joins Roster of IMG Artists
By Francisco Salazar,4 days ago
Bass Ildebrando d’Arcangelo has joined the roster to of IMG Artists for general management. D’Arcangelo will be represented by Senior Artist Manager Mattia Campetti. In a statement D’Arcangelo said, “I am beyond delighted to be joining such an established and internationally renowned agency, representing some of the best talents in the industry. I look forward to what lies ahead.”