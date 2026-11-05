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Maersk’s 26-Ship LNG Order Adds Nearly Half a Million TEU to Newbuilding Pipeline
By Mike Schuler,3 days ago
A.P. Moller-Maersk is pressing ahead with one of its largest containership ordering programs in years, confirming in its third-quarter earnings report that it has ordered 26 LNG dual-fuel vessels with a combined capacity of nearly 484,000 TEU. The Danish shipping giant highlighted the orders in its 3rd quarter earnings release,...