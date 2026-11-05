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Low water pressure reported at J.S. Clark Leadership Academy; classes remain in session
By Kennedy Wells,4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - J.S. Clark Leadership Academy is currently experiencing low water pressure due to nearby city utility work, according to Caddo Parish Public Schools officials. District staff are on site assisting school personnel, and the city is working to restore full service as quickly as possible. Because water...