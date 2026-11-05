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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Officially Has a New Streaming Home
By Ryan O'Rourke,4 days ago
Although the sequel to KPop Demon Hunters isn't expected to arrive until 2029, Netflix has been pulling out all the stops to support and expand its globe-conquering, most-watched film of all time in the meantime. This year has seen the launch of an anniversary LEGO set, an official Dungeons & Dragons campaign inspired by the movie's colorful world, a comic book reimagining of HUNTR/X's battle with the Saja Boys, and a crossover with Magic: The Gathering, among many other things.