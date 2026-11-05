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Apple TV's 'Murderbot' Creator Officially Signals the End of the Book Series
By Lade Omotade,4 days ago
It's been over a year since Apple TV's addictive sci-fi saga Murderbot wrapped its first season and was renewed for a second, yet Season 2 still has no premiere date. Created by Paul and Chris Weitz as an adaptation of Martha Wells' bestselling The Murderbot Diaries, Murderbot is set in a high-tech future. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a rogue security robot (SecUnit) that secretly gains free will and, to keep its independence hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission to protect scientists on a dangerous planet, even though all it really wants is to binge-watch soap operas.