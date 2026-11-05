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IMO Backs Dominguez for Second Term Amid Shipping Attacks and Climate Deadlock
By Mike Schuler,4 days ago
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council has backed Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez for a second four-year term, extending its support for his leadership despite the organization’s failure to adopt its landmark Net-Zero Framework and an escalating security crisis threatening commercial shipping. The decision, announced Wednesday during the Council’s 138th session...