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The 10 Most Atmospheric Video Games of All Time, Ranked
By Diego Pineda Pacheco,4 days ago
There are several different elements that are absolutely essential to a great video game, and even though not all games need to have a particularly engrossing atmosphere, it's something that certainly goes a long way in making certain types of titles unforgettable. Indeed, an atmosphere that creates a deep sense of immersion and elevates a game's emotional impact can be key in differentiating between a game that's simply great and one that's an absolute masterpiece.