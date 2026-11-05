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‘Weapons’ Stars Officially Reunite in First Look at Chilling New Political Thriller
By Rob London,4 days ago
You can breathe a sigh of relief, because the US midterm elections are over; you don't have to worry about being assailed with political ads, fundraising calls, or Steve Kornacki's video board for another year. However, there's no relief for the characters of The Exit State, a new political horror thriller that takes place in the not-so-distant future. It's now available digitally, and Collider is proud to exclusively present a preview clip from the film.