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Americold raises full-year outlook as warehouse performance improves
By Stuart Chirls,2 days ago
Americold Realty Trust raised its full-year earnings outlook Thursday after reporting higher third-quarter revenue and improved warehouse margins, while a one-time gain from its joint venture with EQT drove a sharp swing to profit. The temperature-controlled logistics company (NYSE: COLD) based in Atlanta reported net income of $683.4 million, or...