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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN IN CHECK FRAUD CASE
4 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man in a check fraud case on Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said detectives had developed 44-year-old Dee Thomas as a suspect in the case originating in Myrtle Point. Multiple checks had been reportedly stolen, forged, and passed at various locations in Roseburg. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Thomas in Myrtle Creek on an unrelated matter and were notified of the case.
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