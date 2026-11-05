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‘Welcome to My World’ Chosen for Hidden in the Hills Artist Directory Cover
By Susan Kern-Fleischer,4 days ago
When the Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour began in 1997, guests found studios for the one-weekend tour by referring to an 8 1/2" mimeographed map and studio list. Now 30 years later and a much larger tour spanning over the last two weekends of November, this year’s Hidden in the Hills four-color, glossy artist directory is 164 pages.