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Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approves toll increases beginning Jan. 5, 2027
By Samantha Levy,4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. - Drivers using Oklahoma’s turnpikes will soon pay more after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved two toll increases that will take effect Jan. 5, 2027. The OTA Board approved new toll schedules for the statewide Oklahoma Turnpike System and the Gilcrease Expressway. The changes include a scheduled inflationary adjustment across the state and a separate rate increase for the Gilcrease Expressway.