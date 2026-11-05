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Teens donate 100 Chromebooks to Campbell elementary school
By Staff Report,4 days ago
A group of Bay Area teenagers is proving that young people can make a meaningful difference in their communities. Kids Empower Kids (KEK), a youth-led nonprofit founded in 2021, has partnered with Rosemary Elementary School in Campbell to provide 100 Chromebooks to students while expanding academic support through tutoring and classroom volunteering.
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