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Innovation Seminar Is Nov. 12 in Holmdel, NJ
By Lianna Albrizio,3 days ago
The NYSCC Innovation Seminar is back with a new format. The Bellwether, taking place on Nov. 12 at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, is designed for the curious, the creative and the people who know that the best ideas in beauty often start in a lab. Attendees can walk through an experiential maze of innovation stations, talk with the people making it happen, then gather for a panel discussion with voices shaping the future of cosmetic science, followed by dinner and conversation.