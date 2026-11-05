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Thomas “Tom” Edwin Calvert
4 days ago
Thomas “Tom” Edwin Calvert, age 90, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Tom was born on Jan. 19, 1936, in Lawrence County, Illinois, to Oran S. Calvert and Edna Monjar Calvert. He graduated from Lawrenceville High School in 1953. Following graduation, he attended Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois, and later Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana.