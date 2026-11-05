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DFA Enforcement agents seize 6,400 illegal products, make multiple arrests
By Rowdy Baribeau,4 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s (DFA) Regulatory Enforcement Division recently seized more than 6,400 illegal products from three tobacco and vape shops in the Hot Springs area. Seized products include intoxicating hemp-derived substances, synthetic cannabis, and suspected controlled substance compounds along...