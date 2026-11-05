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‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ in Carefree
By John Crane Mayor, Town of Carefree,4 days ago
In Carefree, this is the most wonderful time of the year! November in Carefree marks the return of family, friends, and refreshing cooler mornings and evenings. After October rains, the Carefree Desert Gardens and surrounding Sonoran Desert are as green and lush as ever. Welcoming festive lights have returned to the Carefree Desert Gardens beckoning all to explore, not only the Gardens, but our restaurants, art studios, galleries, and shops. And to make November even more enticing, the calendar is packed with events for every taste and interest.