undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NASA Space Apps Challenge Comes to Folsom
By Christina Granados,5 days ago
Have an idea that could solve a real-world problem? The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is coming to Folsom Lake College on November 14 and 15, bringing together entrepreneurs, innovators, developers, designers, and creative thinkers for a free, two-day hackathon. Participants will work in teams to tackle challenges using NASA’s open data, develop solutions, and present their ideas to a panel of judges. No experience in aerospace, coding, or science is required.