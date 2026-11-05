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AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): NOCTURNIS — “DRANGSAL”
4 days ago
Since the earliest days of metal’s dawning bands have expressed rebellious themes by embracing the symbology of Lucifer and his fallen angels, some have delved into the occult in more than symbolic fashion, and others have drenched themselves and their listeners in gore. And so it is refreshing to continue finding bands who put their thematic focus on historical events and social commentary.