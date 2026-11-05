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Route 23 lane closures, Alexander Avenue jughandle detour scheduled this weekend in Morris County
By Jay Edwards,5 days ago
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Morris County) — Motorists traveling on Route 23 in Pequannock Township should expect lane closures and detours this weekend as the New Jersey Department of Transportation continues work on a $13.8 million roadway improvement project. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and continuing until 6...