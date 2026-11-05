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‘Wild Horse Nine’ Review: Another John Malkovich masterwork
By Nick Johnston,4 days ago
Editor’s Note: This review originally ran as part of our coverage of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, and we’re re-publishing it today as part of the film’s wider release. Before we dive in, check out our full TIFF 2026coverage, revisit our official curtain-raiser, and look back at the complete Vanyaland coverage archives from past TIFF editions.