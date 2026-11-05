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Board debates motions rules; Peck says too often ability to discuss topics denied after motion isn’t seconded
By Editorial,4 days ago
(Nov. 5, 2026) Two competing proposals to amend the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors’ meeting procedures sparked debate over whether to impose additional restrictions on how directors introduce motions and discussion topics. During Saturday’s board meeting, directors Rick Farr and Amy Peck offered amendments to Ocean Pines’ Resolution...