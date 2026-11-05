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Berlin officials set rules on handling office romances, timekeeping
By Editorial,4 days ago
(Nov. 5, 2026) The Town of Berlin is formalizing guidelines for employee scheduling, workplace relationships, and timekeeping after a review of its employee handbook identified areas needing additional policies. The Berlin Town Council unanimously approved new employee policies last week regarding flexible scheduling, personal relationships between co-workers, and accurate timekeeping.
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