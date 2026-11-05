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Radium Girl Story To Be Told In Mendota
By Jeremy,4 days ago
A sad chapter in the history of the Illinois Valley needs to be discussed and will be later this month in Mendota. President of the Reddick Mansion Association, Lorraine McCallister will host a program on Thursday, November 19th called "Radium Dial Girls of Ottawa". You'll hear brave stories of the brave women from Ottawa whose fight helped change workplace conditions forever.
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