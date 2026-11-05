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Navajo Nation elects first female president; opponent says he won’t concede as only 1,115 votes separate the two
By Lily Alexander,3 days ago
A legal battle is brewing on the Navajo Nation after voters seem to have selected Crystalyne Curley as their next president. Curley, who serves as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, will be the first woman to hold the position, though unofficial results released late Tuesday indicate she received 50.9% of the vote, Curley’s opponent, attorney Justin Jones, said at his watch party he would not concede and he intends to pursue legal challenges to the outcome.
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