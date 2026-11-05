undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Mexico broadband officials ask public to weigh in on internet access
By Margaret O'Hara,3 days ago
State broadband officials are asking New Mexicans a question: What’s enough when it comes to internet access?. The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, the agency overseeing a massive expansion of broadband infrastructure across the state, is soliciting public feedback through Dec. 9 to set a Minimum Digital Living Standard, a baseline for what residents need to function in today’s digital society.
1