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Which Cooking Appliances Help and Hurt a Food’s Nutritional Value?
By Lindsay Knake,3 days ago
Pressure cookers and steamers can help preserve more vitamins and minerals by reducing cooking time and limiting nutrient loss during preparation. While juice provides vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it removes most fiber, an important nutrient that supports digestion, blood sugar control and heart health. Smoothies retain more fiber than juice.