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Kingston University installs Zeus Robotic Cell & strikes partnership with Rapid Fusion
By Sam Davies,2 days ago
Kingston University has installed a £450,000 Rapid Fusion Zeus Robotic Cell at its Roehampton Vale for researchers and students within the Faculty of Engineering, Computing and the Environment. The Zeus Robotic Cell combines 3D printing with integrated CNC milling in one modular system. Kingston University expects the system to...