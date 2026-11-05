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Klara and the Sun — Taika Waititi [Review]
By - by Theo Rollason,3 days ago
In a video doing the rounds from the red carpet premiere of Klara and the Sun, an interviewer asks director Taika Waititi what it’s like bringing a movie about artificial intelligence into today’s world. Waititi, entirely against character, adopts the considered demeanor of a politician delivering a carefully rehearsed denial. The film, he explains, was conceived and shot years ago, before AI was even part of the conversation. “So this was never a film about AI or about the threat of AI. It was always a film about an outsider coming into a broken family and trying to put them together again. And, um…” Waititi trails off, pauses, before falling back on an inevitable what-can-you-do-about-it smirk. “Kind of like E.T.”