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Ciera Turbinton, Jordan Jones & Marita Blevins and NOCHI hold Yatai Japanese food pop-up
By WILL COVIELLO,4 days ago
Every graduating class of chefs at the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) creates a pop-up restaurant at the school near Harmony Circle. Ciera Turbinton, Marita Blevins and Jordan Jones are on the team that created Yatai, a Japanese street food concept serving a menu of skewered shrimp, udon noodles, chicken katsu and more. The pop-up is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday Nov. 10-13 & 17-20 and Dec. 1-4 & 8-11. Visit nochi.org/yatai for the full menu and reservations.
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