undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
United Way in need of volunteers to help assemble meal kits
By Leah Rainwater,4 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is asking for community volunteers to help assemble meal kits ahead of the holiday season. Community members of all ages are welcome to volunteer for six sessions scheduled throughout November, with the goal of assembling 1,800 meal kits to help support neighbors throughout the community.