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Nuisance Bear — Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman [Review]
By - by Andrew Dignan,3 days ago
Those Coca-Cola commercials with the CGI polar bears from the mid-’90s have a lot to answer for. Cuddly polar bear pups slurping bottles of soda obviously have no connection to reality, but those omnipresent seasonal ads went a long way toward anthropomorphizing and defanging one of the largest and most fearsome predators on land for a couple of impressionable generations. How else to explain the booming tourist business in Churchill, Manitoba, a town with less than 1,000 year-round residents that has nevertheless established itself as a destination for anyone looking to board giant armored personnel carriers in order to get an up-close glimpse of these massive creatures in the wild? And it’s not simply buses fortified like tanks; Churchill has built an entire economy and infrastructure around raising awareness of the bears as well as humanely capturing, tagging, and returning the animals to less “densely” populated areas after they venture too close to civilization (in the old days they would simply shoot them on sight).