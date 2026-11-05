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Queens Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep Congressional and State Legislative Races
By erickaoconnell,3 days ago
Queens Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep Congressional and State Legislative Races — Queens voters returned Democratic incumbents to office in Tuesday’s general election while choosing new representatives for several open legislative seats. The Queens election results 2026 showed Democrats winning congressional and state legislative contests across the borough, with most races decided by comfortable margins. A few contests were closer, offering a more detailed picture of how different Queens neighborhoods voted and who will represent them in Albany.