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Agent Space Academy | December 28th-30th | Ages 5-8
4 days ago
A mysterious spacecraft has landed at the SAC Aerospace Museum, and we need an elite team of tech-detectives to help secure the perimeter. This high-energy camp blends imaginative storytelling with hands-on STEM fun. Your agent will build top-secret fortresses, crack secret codes, and program miniature robots to navigate hidden pathways. Sign up today to launch your child’s curiosity and watch them transform into a certified Master Space Spy!