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New Climate Intervention Regulation in Alaska Takes Inspiration from Permitting That Already Works
2 days ago
On October 20, a borough just shy of 60,000 Alaskans did something that no government in the world has done: it passed a law requiring permits to conduct climate interventions and weather modification. Academic debates around intervention oversight have dragged on for decades. Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula Borough just went and did it. The new law is a sensible approach that ensures community buy-in and provides oversight to reduce risk without stymying critical research. And now it’s the leading global model for how to get basic transparency into a growing area of research.
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