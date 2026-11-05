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Circle Freezes $1.1B USDC After $6B Binance Exploit Attributed to North Korea
By Peter Zhang,5 days ago
The cryptocurrency industry is grappling with the aftermath of a massive security breach at Binance, with unauthorized transfers exceeding $6 billion. The attack, which began on October 29, 2026, has been attributed by the FBI to North Korean actors associated with the TraderTraitor group. In response, Circle, a leading stablecoin issuer, announced on November 5 that it froze approximately $1.1 billion in USDC linked to the incident in coordination with law enforcement.