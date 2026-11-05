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Distillery of Modern Art Releases Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon Made From Georgia-Grown Grains
4 days ago
Distillery of Modern Art (DoMA) releases its Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, the culmination of years spent making whiskey from scratch with Georgia-grown grains. Distilled, aged, and bottled at DoMA, the bourbon reflects the distillery’s commitment to creating a homegrown spirit that represents Georgia. In classic Bottled-In-Bond fashion, aged four years and...